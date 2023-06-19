Short Interest in EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Declines By 6.1%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of EVGIF opened at C$2.04 on Monday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16.
EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile
