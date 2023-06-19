Short Interest in EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Declines By 6.1%

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of EVGIF opened at C$2.04 on Monday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

Featured Articles

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

