Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Rises By 10.3%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.

Exor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXXRF opened at $87.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. Exor has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ING Group started coverage on Exor in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

