Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Expands By 7.4%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
