Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Expands By 7.4%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.41. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

