Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Esprit Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Esprit stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Esprit has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.49.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

