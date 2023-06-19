Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Esprit Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Esprit stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Esprit has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.49.
About Esprit
