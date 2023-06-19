Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Casa Systems Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $1.10 on Monday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casa Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

