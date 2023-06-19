Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Casa Systems Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $1.10 on Monday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
