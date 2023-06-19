ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,961,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 6,531,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ESR Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of ESRCF stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

