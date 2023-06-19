Tuttle Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. Newbury Street Acquisition comprises about 3.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 2,983.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 688,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 666,379 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,484,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 359,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 295,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,916 shares in the last quarter.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

