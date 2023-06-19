Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) is Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Twelve Seas Investment Company II makes up about 3.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $632,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $6,546,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

TWLV opened at $10.30 on Monday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.