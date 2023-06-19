Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

