Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,807 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Meritage Homes makes up about 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $130.33 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $133.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.