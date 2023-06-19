Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,807 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Meritage Homes makes up about 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:MTH opened at $130.33 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $133.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
