20,235 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after purchasing an additional 654,562 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,437,000 after purchasing an additional 875,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 250,261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

