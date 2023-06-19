180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $91.94 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

