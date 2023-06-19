180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $617,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BCX opened at $9.31 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Stories

