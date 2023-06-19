180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after purchasing an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $109.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

