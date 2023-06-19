180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $217.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

