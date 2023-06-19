Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

