180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

