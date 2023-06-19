180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW stock opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.28 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,615 shares of company stock worth $30,496,733 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

