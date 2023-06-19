180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler Price Performance

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

