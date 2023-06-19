180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $36.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

