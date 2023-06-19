180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $937,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 69,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,134.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

MDT stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.