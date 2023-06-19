Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 880,762 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after acquiring an additional 725,651 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,209,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,219,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,435 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

