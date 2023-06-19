180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 559 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,197 shares of company stock worth $1,759,002. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $67.65 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

