180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $63.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

