BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,655 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

