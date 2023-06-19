Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Cap of $79.08 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $79.08 million and approximately $118,241.68 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,897,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.

