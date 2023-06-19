OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $4,473.18 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

