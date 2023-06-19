Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS VSGX opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

