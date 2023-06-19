Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

