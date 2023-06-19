Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $161.29 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

