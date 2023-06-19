Patten Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,133,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

