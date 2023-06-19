Patten Group Inc. Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.