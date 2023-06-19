Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.00.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.