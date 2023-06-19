Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $218,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

