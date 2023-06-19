Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

