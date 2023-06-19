Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $523.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.00.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.