Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $113.29 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

