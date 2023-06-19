HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,273,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 486.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 670,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 555,811 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 409,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 391,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.75 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

