HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.63% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

