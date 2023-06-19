Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Position Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.02% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.