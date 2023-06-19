HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 775 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

