HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

