HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

