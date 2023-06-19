HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $23,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

