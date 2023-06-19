Hoese & Co LLP Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 295.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,352 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

