iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

