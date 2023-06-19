iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.