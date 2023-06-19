Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,738,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $248.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.72 and a 200-day moving average of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

