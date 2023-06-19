iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lessened by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

