Bangor Savings Bank Buys 63 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.64. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

